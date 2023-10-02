Karachi weather update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of country including the Southeastern region and provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi Rain Update

According to the meteorological department, there is no chance of rain in the port city or in other parts of the region in the next 24 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 35°C. Winds blew at 9km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 120, which is unhealthy.

Health effects will be immediately felt by sensitive groups and should avoid outdoor activity. Healthy individuals are likely to experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation; consider staying indoors and rescheduling outdoor activities.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. However, rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.