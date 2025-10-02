AB de Villiers criticises India’s conduct in Asia Cup trophy row

South African cricket legend AB de Villiers has openly condemned India’s controversial behavior during the Asia Cup, saying the team’s refusal to show sportsmanship tarnished the spirit of the game.

Speaking on a social media programme, the former Proteas captain expressed disappointment that politics had overshadowed cricket, particularly during the trophy ceremony, where India reportedly hesitated to accept the title from ACC President Mohsin Naqvi. He stressed that such issues had no place in cricket.

De Villiers also recalled earlier incidents, including India’s alleged refusal to shake hands with Pakistan players, which, he said, damaged cricket’s image and strained relations on the field.

He emphasized that the Asia Cup should have been a celebration of regional talent, not a platform for political rivalry, and urged that future tournaments remain free of external agendas.

His remarks mark a rare public rebuke from one of cricket’s most respected voices, adding international weight to growing calls for politics to be kept away from the game.