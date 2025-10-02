Cricket Australia hopes PCB clears NOCs for Pakistani stars in BBL 202

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has expressed hope that Pakistani cricketers will once again get the chance to feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) this year.

In his statement regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to withhold players’ NOCs, Greenberg said he has already discussed the matter with PCB officials.

He added that Cricket Australia has been in contact with PCB for the past few days and he is optimistic that a solution will be reached. “This season of the BBL will prove to be a fantastic one,” he said.

Greenberg further stated, “We look forward to welcoming Pakistani players in the Big Bash League, and we are confident they will add great value to the tournament.”

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago, PCB put on hold the issuance of NOCs for foreign leagues.

According to sources, PCB will only grant NOCs to those players who meet the performance criteria in international and domestic cricket.

From Pakistan, seven players—including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan—are part of the BBL, which is scheduled to begin in December.