Pakistani horse rider Usman secures spot in Asian Games with stellar performance in France

PARIS – Pakistan’s top equestrian rider, Usman Khan, has qualified for the 2026 Asian Games after a remarkable performance at the International Three-Star Eventing competition held in France.

Riding his horse, “Eden of the World”, Khan secured an impressive 6th position out of 59 riders in the CCI Three-Star Long Format event, making him the top Asian rider in the competition.

Khan’s performance not only stood out in the event but also earned him the required qualification standard set by the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) for the 2026 Asian Games. The three-day event saw Pakistan finish in second place overall, behind host country France, which claimed the top spot. India’s rider, Ashish Lame, finished in ninth place.

The competition was a thrilling spectacle, with Pakistan and India’s riders going head-to-head. On the first day, India took a slight lead in dressage, but Pakistan came back strong on the second day with a commanding performance in cross-country. On the final day, Usman Khan showcased his exceptional skills with a flawless double-clear round in show jumping, clinching a clear victory over India.

In a message following the competition, Usman Khan expressed his pride, saying, “It was an honor to compete against some of the world’s best riders. Securing 6th position and qualifying for the Asian Games is a moment of great pride for me and for Pakistan.”