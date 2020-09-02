Pakistan strongly condemns French magazine’s decision to reprint offensive caricatures

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has strongly condemned the decision by the French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, to re-publish deeply offensive caricature of Prophet Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Alihi Wasallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen.

In a tweet, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that such a deliberate act to offend the sentiments of Muslims cannot be justified as an exercise in press freedom or freedom of expression.

He said such actions undermine the global aspirations for peaceful coexistence as well as social and interfaith harmony.