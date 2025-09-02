Pakistan batsman Asif Ali retires from international cricket

LAHORE – Pakistan batsman Asif Ali has announced retirement from international cricket, calling his journey “greatest hounour”

“Today, I announce my retirement from international cricket,” he announced in a social media post.

“Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life, and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter.”

“To my family and friends, who stood with me in moments of joy and in the deepest of trials, including the loss of my beloved daughter during the World Cup, your strength carried me forward,” Asif Ali added.

He began his international career in 2018 and he featured in his last match in 2023. He played 58 T20Is and 21 ODIs in five years of his cricket career.

In total, he amassed 959 runs, including three centuries in both formats.

He remained part of the Pakistani squad in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2022 and 2021.