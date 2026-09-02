Imam-ul-Haq faces 2-Year Ban amid Probe over ‘Fake Calf Injury’

The controversy surrounding Imam-ul-Haq’s injury escalated, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly preparing to launch a high-level investigation that could potentially lead to severe disciplinary action against the Pakistan opener.

Pakistan Cricket Board is set to constitute a high-level inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding Imam-ul-Haq’s injury. Sources quoted in the report said the board will determine whether any action is warranted only after the investigation has been completed.

The report has made a major claim, suggesting that the possibility of a two-year ban on Imam-ul-Haq is also being discussed. However, there has been no official confirmation of such a punishment, and the matter remains subject to the outcome of the proposed inquiry.

The controversy does not reportedly end with Imam-ul-Haq. Mohammad Rizwan has also come under the PCB’s radar, with media reports citing concerns over the wicketkeeper-batter’s discipline.

According to the report, the board could consider strict action against Rizwan in the future, while the possibility of excluding him from future Pakistan squads has also reportedly been discussed.

Imam suffered injury during the first day of the Lord’s Test, when he experienced pain in his calf while fielding. The injury subsequently ruled him out of Pakistan’s first innings, preventing him from taking the field to bat the following day.

Pakistan struggled badly against England, collapsing for just 110 runs in reply to England’s first-innings score of 290. Imam was also unavailable for Pakistan’s second innings. England eventually set Pakistan a daunting 389-run target, but the visitors failed to mount a comeback and were beaten by 194 runs.

The victory gave England not only the Lord’s Test, but also the series, adding further pressure around Pakistan’s disappointing campaign.

While reports of a possible two-year ban on Imam-ul-Haq have triggered intense speculation, the PCB has yet to announce any final disciplinary decision.

The board is expected to first investigate the injury-related circumstances and then determine whether any player breached regulations or disciplinary requirements. Any punishment, including a ban, will therefore depend on the findings of the inquiry.