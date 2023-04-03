Mahira Khan declines marriage proposal from a fan

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and celebrated artists in Pakistani entertainment industry. With her impeccable acting skills and stunning beauty, she has captured the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

Recently Khan received a marriage proposal from one of her ardent fans. It seems that the fan is absolutely smitten with Mahira's stunning looks, magnetic personality, and acting prowess.

Although the fan's identity is still unknown, many are curious to know if it's someone from the showbiz industry or one of Mahira's close friends. However, it has been revealed that the proposal was sent through the fan's social media account during an ongoing Q&A session on one of Mahira Khan's internet handles.

Unfortunately, the fan's proposal was not accepted by Mahira Khan who replied with a simple statement: "Sorry. Taken."

It's worth noting that Khan's personal life is often the subject of media attention. When it was confirmed that she was dating businessman Salim Karim, the news made headlines and caused a stir on social media. Recently, she shared a love note for her partner on her social media account, stating "My love. You make me better. The right love. The right person. You are."

She rarely shares details about her personal life on social media, so this public declaration of love is a significant step for her. It's important to note that the actress hasn't made any official announcements about her relationship with Salim Karim and has refrained from posting anything related to her romantic status in recent times.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.