Search

Lifestyle

Mahira Khan declines marriage proposal from a fan

Maheen Khawaja 03:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2023
Mahira Khan declines marriage proposal from a fan
Source: Mahira Khan (Instagram)

Mahira Khan is undoubtedly one of the most talented and celebrated artists in Pakistani entertainment industry. With her impeccable acting skills and stunning beauty, she has captured the hearts of millions of fans across the globe.

Recently Khan received a marriage proposal from one of her ardent fans. It seems that the fan is absolutely smitten with Mahira's stunning looks, magnetic personality, and acting prowess.

Although the fan's identity is still unknown, many are curious to know if it's someone from the showbiz industry or one of Mahira's close friends. However, it has been revealed that the proposal was sent through the fan's social media account during an ongoing Q&A session on one of Mahira Khan's internet handles.

Unfortunately, the fan's proposal was not accepted by Mahira Khan who replied with a simple statement: "Sorry. Taken."

It's worth noting that Khan's personal life is often the subject of media attention. When it was confirmed that she was dating businessman Salim Karim, the news made headlines and caused a stir on social media. Recently, she shared a love note for her partner on her social media account, stating "My love. You make me better. The right love. The right person. You are."

She rarely shares details about her personal life on social media, so this public declaration of love is a significant step for her. It's important to note that the actress hasn't made any official announcements about her relationship with Salim Karim and has refrained from posting anything related to her romantic status in recent times.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.

Pakistani celebrities clap back at PML-N senator for his remarks about Mahira Khan, Anwar Maqsood

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan graces Shehnaaz Gill's chat show

11:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2023

Jannat Mirza extends support to Imran Khan in latest video

04:58 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Fan's Titanic comment makes Alizeh Shah burst into laughter

11:19 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Ayeza Khan under fire for posting a dance video in Ramadan

03:36 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Salman Khan, SRK set to film 'Tiger vs Pathaan' in 2024

02:42 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Ayeza Khan dazzles in latest photoshoot

10:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Mahira Khan declines marriage proposal from a fan

03:31 PM | 3 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 3rd April 2023

09:04 AM | 3 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 03, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.56
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 208,500 PKR 2,570

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: