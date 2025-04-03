Another biker killed in trailer collision in Karachi’s Port Qasim

KARACHI – A young motorcyclist lost his life after being hit by a trailer near Port Qasim Toyota Chowrangi.

Rescue volunteers from Chhipa transported the body to Jinnah Hospital.

According to SHO Bin Qasim, Amin Khosa, the deceased was identified as 23-year-old Muharram, son of Saleh Muhammad. The accident occurred when an NLC trailer collided with his motorcycle.

Police arrived at the scene, arrested the driver, and seized the trailer. A company ID card found on the deceased identified him as a helper at a local firm. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.