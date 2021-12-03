Mirzapur actor Bramha Mishra passes away in India

Indian actor Bramha Mishra, known for his role in the popular Indian TV show Mirzapur, passed away on Thursday in Versova, India.

According to the Times of India, his body was discovered at his home. The police were informed by Mishra's neighbours of a stench coming from the apartment where the actor was living on rent for the past four years. The body seems to have been discovered quite some time after Mishra's death, according to the publication.

The police said Mishra suffered a heart attack while in the bathroom. His body was moved to the hospital and his brother, Sandeep, was informed about the death. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The actor has also appeared in Bollywood movies Super 30, Kesari and Dangal.

His Mirzapur costar posted a tribute to him on Instagram after the news broke.

