Mirzapur actor Bramha Mishra passes away in India
Web Desk
11:29 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
Mirzapur actor Bramha Mishra passes away in India
Share

Indian actor Bramha Mishra, known for his role in the popular Indian TV show Mirzapur, passed away on Thursday in Versova, India.

According to the Times of India, his body was discovered at his home. The police were informed by Mishra's neighbours of a stench coming from the apartment where the actor was living on rent for the past four years. The body seems to have been discovered quite some time after Mishra's death, according to the publication.

The police said Mishra suffered a heart attack while in the bathroom. His body was moved to the hospital and his brother, Sandeep, was informed about the death. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

The actor has also appeared in Bollywood movies Super 30, Kesari and Dangal.

His Mirzapur costar posted a tribute to him on Instagram after the news broke.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW-ZcQAMPMa/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

More From This Category
Faizan Sheikh and Maham Aamir are expecting their ...
09:15 AM | 3 Dec, 2021
Mahira Khan honours late grandmother with a ...
04:45 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Minal Khan shares a dreamy throwback video from ...
04:20 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Salman Khan's family not invited to Katrina Kaif ...
03:45 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Merub Ali spills the beans about her relationship ...
03:15 PM | 2 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir talks about moving on from past ...
02:50 PM | 2 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mirzapur actor Bramha Mishra passes away in India
11:29 AM | 3 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr