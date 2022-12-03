Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 December 2022

08:29 AM | 3 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 03 December 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs162,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 139,580. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 127,880 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,200.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Karachi PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Islamabad PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Peshawar PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Quetta PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Sialkot PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Attock PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Gujranwala PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Jehlum PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Multan PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Bahawalpur PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Gujrat PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Nawabshah PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Chakwal PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Hyderabad PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Nowshehra PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Sargodha PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Faisalabad PKR 162,800 PKR 1,945
Mirpur PKR 162,800 PKR 1,955

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 December ...
10:36 AM | 2 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 01 December ...
08:09 AM | 1 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 November ...
08:26 AM | 30 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 November ...
08:24 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 November ...
08:29 AM | 28 Nov, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 November ...
08:30 AM | 27 Nov, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meet Pakistan's most streamed Spotify artist of the year
08:36 PM | 2 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr