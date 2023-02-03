Another case registered against Sheikh Rashid in Murree

ISLAMABAD – Another case has been registered against former interior minister Sheikh Rashid at a Muree police station interfering in official affairs.

The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, who is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday from Murree Motorway.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of investigation officer Ashiq Ali, from the Aabpara police station, Islamabad. Sheikh Rashid accused of threatening the police officials.

The FIR was registered under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Pakistan, charging Sheikh Rashid with interfering in official affairs and resisting his arrest. The FIR states that the former minister physically pushed and abused the police officers and threatened them with serious consequences at gunpoint.

Besides the former minister, his two employees have also been implicated in the case.

Abusing the policemen, Sheikh Rashid said he had been a minister several times and that he would not spare them, read the FIR. Hence, he committed an offence under Section 506ii (threatening to cause death or grievous hurt], 353 [Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty] and 186 [Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions].