Imran Khan shares throwback picture from famous Pepsi commercial of 89
Share
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday added to his “Old Time Photos” collection on his Instagram.
The cricket legend takes us to the golden era with a picture from an old Pepsi commercial shot in 1989 in which he can be seen with the deadly bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.
View this post on Instagram
In the advertisement, the three fast bowlers, all dressed in white kits, can be seen looking down at a child in their midst.
The ad features Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling deadly bouncers to Imran Khan, who ducks defensively to both deliveries. However, he happens to pull Wasim Akram the second time and hits Waqar Younis for a six as well.
The trio shares an impressive 1,149 combined Test wickets.
'Young Imran Khan' in old photo 09:04 PM | 29 Nov, 2020
Imran Khan has just shared an old photo of him on Instagram, making his fans and supporters go gaga over him on the ...
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan cancels $1m deal with Pakistan's Kashif ...08:34 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
-
- Man arrested for killing German national in Islamabad08:01 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Interior minister visits Usama Sati’s family to offer fateha07:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Usama Satti – PTI mourns party worker killed by anti-terrorist ...07:03 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
-
-
- ‘Heera Mandi’: Aishwarya, Madhuri, and Deepika to star in new ...02:29 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020