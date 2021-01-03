Imran Khan shares throwback picture from famous Pepsi commercial of 89
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday added to his “Old Time Photos” collection on his Instagram. 

The cricket legend takes us to the golden era with a picture from an old Pepsi commercial shot in 1989 in which he can be seen with the deadly bowling duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

In the advertisement, the three fast bowlers, all dressed in white kits, can be seen looking down at a child in their midst.

The ad features Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowling deadly bouncers to Imran Khan, who ducks defensively to both deliveries. However, he happens to pull Wasim Akram the second time and hits Waqar Younis for a six as well. 

The trio shares an impressive 1,149 combined Test wickets.

