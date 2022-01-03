Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 January 2022
08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,600 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,785 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 110,550.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Karachi
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Islamabad
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Peshawar
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Quetta
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Sialkot
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Attock
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Gujranwala
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Jehlum
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Multan
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Gujrat
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Nawabshah
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Chakwal
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Hyderabad
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Nowshehra
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Sargodha
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Faisalabad
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
|Mirpur
|PKR 120,600
|PKR 1,535
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Pakistan rollouts Covid booster shots for people aged 30 amid omicron ...11:35 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- 'Professor' Mohammad Hafeez decides to hang his boots from ...10:46 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq contracts coronavirus again10:18 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan records uptick in Covid cases with 708 new infections09:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:08 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in lavish ceremony
09:47 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- AR Rahman’s daughter Khatija gets engaged to audio engineer ...05:41 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Mariam Ansari’s rukhsati video goes viral04:45 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Natasha Ali celebrates birthday in style02:30 PM | 2 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021