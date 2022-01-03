Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 January 2022
08:42 AM | 3 Jan, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 January 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 120,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 103,400 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 94,785 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs. 110,550.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Karachi PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Islamabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Peshawar PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Quetta PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Sialkot PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Attock PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Gujranwala PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Jehlum PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Multan PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Bahawalpur PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Gujrat PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Nawabshah PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Chakwal PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Hyderabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Nowshehra PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Sargodha PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Faisalabad PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535
Mirpur PKR 120,600 PKR 1,535

