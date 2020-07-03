Pakistan takes up suspension of PIA flights to EASA
08:34 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Pakistan takes up suspension of PIA flights to EASA
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has conveyed concern to Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod on temporary suspension of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights into Denmark following European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) decision.

In a video conference, the foreign minister underlined that all necessary steps are being taken by Pakistan to ensure the highest level of flight safety in PIA operations.

The foreign minister expressed hope that Pakistani nationals would not be subjected to any restrictions or discrimination as and when travel restrictions were relaxed by the Denmark.

During the conversation, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the need for review of the decision.

