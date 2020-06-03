FIA summons Shoaib Akhtar over dispute with PCB’s legal adviser
Share
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has reportedly summoned former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar in a case related to his confrontation with Pakistan Cricket Board’s legal adviser Tafazzul Rizvi, local media reported.
The former cricket star has been asked to appear before the FIA team on Friday at 11 am.
On the other hand, Akhtar’s lawyer has denied receiving any such notice, adding that they will give appropriate response if a notice is served.
In April, Shoaib Akhtar slammed the PCB’s legal body and its legal adviser in a YouTube video after Umar Akmal was banned for three years from all forms of cricket for not informing the PCB about match-fixing offer.
He had accused Rizvi of profiteering by creating legal disputes between the PCB and its players.
Following his remarks, the legal adviser sent Rs10 million defamation notice to the fast bowling great claiming his remarks damaged his goodwill.
The PCB had also expressed disappointment over with Shoaib Akhtar’s “poor choice of words” against its legal department and legal advisor Taffazul Rizvi.
- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB09:56 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan's dynamic foreign policy exposed India's tyrant face before ...09:43 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 85,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,770 confirmed ...09:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh08:32 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistani pharma giant charters private jet to import COVID-19 drug ...10:25 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware accused ...07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore ...12:22 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020