Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah
Share
Another innocent soul, another tragedy and yet another hashtag.
Not all children in Pakistan have the right to live a happy childhood. Many of them are forced to work under inhumane conditions where they have to face endless hardships. Some of them even end up losing their lives because they are subjected to extreme physical, sexual and emotional abuse.
Here’s another story of a minor domestic worker, Zohra Shah, who passed away after being brutally beaten by her employers.
The eight-year-old victim was tortured to death for setting an expensive parrot free.
Following her death, social media is set ablaze with public figures from the showbiz industry and otherwise raising their voices against the horrific incident.
Shaniera Akram
https://twitter.com/iamShaniera/status/1268070506521034754?s=20Mahira Khan
The demons walk freely among us.. https://t.co/3MJ1twbhyn— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 3, 2020
Osman Khalid Butt
https://twitter.com/UsamaKhilji/status/1267836298636800000?s=20Armeena Rana Khan
RIP Zohra Shah. #JusticeForZohraShah 💔 pic.twitter.com/V9nrvaDxVR— Armeena 🦋 (@ArmeenaRK) June 3, 2020
Ali Gul Pir
If a child who was killed because she wanted a bird to be free can’t get justice. Then nothing that you have achieved matters #basicHumanRight #JusticeForZohraShah https://t.co/lELlHsdGbz— Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) June 3, 2020
Ushna Shah
Those of you who aren’t asking the right questions are shaping the priority of our nation, this makes us collectively suck.— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) June 1, 2020
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- At least 40 students, staff hurt in knife attack at school in China11:24 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before NAB09:56 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan's dynamic foreign policy exposed India's tyrant face before ...09:43 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 85,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,770 confirmed ...09:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- No new taxes to be introduced in next FY budget, says Hafeez Sheikh08:32 AM | 4 Jun, 2020
- Lea Michele apologises after ‘Glee’ co-star Samantha Ware accused ...07:21 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- I can’t return to Pakistan because people continue to ignore ...12:22 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020