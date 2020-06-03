Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah

05:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2020
Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah
Another innocent soul, another tragedy and yet another hashtag.

Not all children in Pakistan have the right to live a happy childhood. Many of them are forced to work under inhumane conditions where they have to face endless hardships. Some of them even end up losing their lives because they are subjected to extreme physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Here’s another story of a minor domestic worker, Zohra Shah, who passed away after being brutally beaten by her employers.

The eight-year-old victim was tortured to death for setting an expensive parrot free.

Following her death, social media is set ablaze with public figures from the showbiz industry and otherwise raising their voices against the horrific incident.

Shaniera Akram

https://twitter.com/iamShaniera/status/1268070506521034754?s=20Mahira Khan

Osman Khalid Butt

https://twitter.com/UsamaKhilji/status/1267836298636800000?s=20Armeena Rana Khan

Ali Gul Pir

Ushna Shah

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

Uzma Khan withdraws case against Malik Riaz’s daughters
08:24 PM | 3 Jun, 2020

