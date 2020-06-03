Mahira Khan, Armeena Rana and others demand justice for Zohra Shah

Another innocent soul, another tragedy and yet another hashtag.

Not all children in Pakistan have the right to live a happy childhood. Many of them are forced to work under inhumane conditions where they have to face endless hardships. Some of them even end up losing their lives because they are subjected to extreme physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

Here’s another story of a minor domestic worker, Zohra Shah, who passed away after being brutally beaten by her employers.

The eight-year-old victim was tortured to death for setting an expensive parrot free.

Following her death, social media is set ablaze with public figures from the showbiz industry and otherwise raising their voices against the horrific incident.

Shaniera Akram

Mahira Khan

The demons walk freely among us.. https://t.co/3MJ1twbhyn — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 3, 2020

Osman Khalid Butt

Armeena Rana Khan

Ali Gul Pir

If a child who was killed because she wanted a bird to be free can’t get justice. Then nothing that you have achieved matters #basicHumanRight #JusticeForZohraShah https://t.co/lELlHsdGbz — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) June 3, 2020

Ushna Shah

Those of you who aren’t asking the right questions are shaping the priority of our nation, this makes us collectively suck. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) June 1, 2020

