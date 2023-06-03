Mohib Mirza to star with Mahira Khan in upcoming drama 'Razia'

Actor Mohib Mirza is all set to make a thrilling comeback to television screens with Express Entertainment's upcoming drama series, Razia.

This exciting news has created a buzz among fans who eagerly await the return of one of their favourite actors. Joining Mirza in this much-anticipated show is the immensely talented Mahira Khan, who herself is making a comeback to the small screen after her 2021 drama serial, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Mohib Mirza, who last mesmerized audiences in the 2021 horror show Neeli Zinda Hai, took to social media to share the exciting announcement. With great enthusiasm, the versatile actor wrote, "An important story to tell," teasing viewers with a glimpse of the compelling narrative that awaits them. Earlier, Mahira Khan had also given fans a sneak peek into the project, revealing the drama's title, Razia, through a behind-the-scenes picture on her Instagram account.

In a previous Instagram post, Khan surprised her followers with a captivating picture of her new character. Her caption, "Razia. Coming soon on Express Entertainment," left fans intrigued and excited for what's to come. The image showcased Khan sitting at an amusement park or fair, her back turned to the camera, while proudly displaying a vibrant paranda in her hair. The actress further enticed audiences with a second photo featuring a collection of multi-coloured bangles, which unveiled the project's official name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

While specific details about the cast, release dates, and the creative team are yet to be revealed, it is evident from the glimpses shared by Khan that she may be portraying a spirited Punjabi woman in the drama.

On the work front, Khan will also reunite with the talented Humayun Saeed in another exciting project titled Aaj Rung Hai directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Zanjabeel Asim.