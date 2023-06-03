‘IRIS’ – NADRA introduces eye-scanning identification system

ISLAMABAD – The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has upgraded its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) in order to curb dual registration and misidentification.

The authority has deployed eye biometric authentication system, IRIS, as third system after facial and fingerprint recognition.

The testing of the new system of eye scan is being done in mega centres of Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

NADRA, in a statement, said the new system will end the stealing of others identity, adding that it will help prect the identity of people forever as there will no longer be fear of double registration and possibility of misidentification.

https://twitter.com/ReplyTariq/status/1664922281422848007

“Now all government departments or financial institution, will get reliable identity verification,” it said, adding that the facility will be available at all NADRA offices soon.