Search

Pakistan

Former minister Waqas Akram booked under terrorism charges over May 9 violence

06:04 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
Former minister Waqas Akram booked under terrorism charges over May 9 violence
Source: Twitter

TOBA TEK SINGH – A case has been registered against PTI leader and former federal minister Sheikh Waqas Akram under terrorism charges for provoking people against the state.

The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Jhang’s Kotwali police station on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Tanveer Abbas Khan, who alleged that following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, Akram in a video statement incited people to attack the homes of those who had arrested their leader.

The FIR further said that people damaged military installations and public properties after they were instigated by the PTI leader. The complainant called the statement of Akram tantamount to treason and terrorism.

The police registered the case under Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act, Section 505 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 16 of Maintenance of Peace Order.

On Friday night, police raided his house in Jhang but could not arrest him as he was not present there.

Sheikh Waqas Akram had joined the PTI in March this year. Earlier, he served as a federal minister during the tenure of PML-N government from 2013-18.

Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics, condemns May 9 mayhem

Pakistan

Pakistan PM, world leaders express sorrow over India’s deadliest train crash

02:27 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

PTI's former lawmaker Farhat Farooq arrested in Jinnah house vandalism case

11:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics, condemns May 9 mayhem

03:14 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

Imran Khan to file Rs15 billion defamation suit against NAB chief over arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

12:53 PM | 2 Jun, 2023

May 9 protests: LHC orders release of all PTI workers detained across Punjab

11:39 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

May 9 protests: Pemra restricts channels from giving air time to hate mongers

10:04 AM | 1 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price declines by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

06:10 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: