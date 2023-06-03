World's Most Dedicated Teacher from Pakistan authors Maths book for Cambridge Press

In a first, a Pakistani teacher has become the author for a Cambridge book.
Ahmed Saya, an esteemed educator, achieved this remarkable feat by authoring the official Cambridge book for O-Level Mathematics.
Saya's sheer determination and genius underscores Pakistan's exceptional talent in the field of education.
The prestigious institution, Cambridge University Press, assigned Saya to write the O-Level Mathematics book. The author spent several months, sheer dedication, extensive research, and diligence to meet the high standards of Cambridge University Press.
The book will be launched on May 25, 2023, in a grand ceremony. Ahmed Saya's contributions to education have earned him international recognition.
In 2019, Saya was honoured with the prestigious World's Most Dedicated Teacher award from Cambridge University Press.
He was also included among the 30 most influential Pakistanis in the renowned book, "The Changemakers."
