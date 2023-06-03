Search

Winterland - Pakistan's First Indoor Snow Park now in Lahore

Web Desk 07:09 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
LAHORE - Winterland, the first-ever indoor snow park, has officially launched in Lahore, bringing a unique and exhilarating experience to the city.

The much-awaited launch event was a grand success, attended by esteemed personalities from the entertainment and media industry.  Their presence added a touch of prestige and excitement to the occasion, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience for them quoted by many who attended the event.

The launch was attended by showstoppers like Zara Noor Abbas, Kubra Khan, Amar Khan, Ahmed Ali Butt, Saheefa Jabbar Khan and the heartthrob duo of Daniyal Zafar and Hamza Sohail. Ahmed Ali Butt, who came with his family, said, “If there was one thing missing in Lahore, it was this”. Kubra Khan told the Media, “This is something we needed but didn’t know about it till it happened.”

A real fairytale adventure it turned out to be for Hamza Sohail in the extreme -10 Degree temperature of the snow park while Iman Ali and Zahra Noor Abbasi were awestruck after seeing beautifully crafted ice sculptures wowed by details. 

Many renowned Content Creators made their presence known, among which the highlights were Ukhano, Ken-Doll, Heymayal, Meerub Ali, Zarrar Khan, Taimoori and Hashir. 

In Winterland, people embark on a captivating journey with ice slides, merry snow round, tunnel slides, ice cycling, bumper cars and the most anticipated Zip Line and that too in Extreme -10 Degrees Celsius. All in all, it is a one-of-a-kind destination for friends and family. 

As Lahore's first indoor snow park, it is a game-changer in the city's entertainment scene. It invites Lahoris and tourists from all around to immerse themselves in the wonders of a winter paradise, creating unforgettable memories and experiences that will be cherished for years to come.

So, if you're ready to escape the heat and embrace the magic of winter, head over and discover a world where snowflakes dance and dreams come alive. Let Lahore's newest attraction take you on a journey you won't forget anytime soon.

Winterland is now open, ready to welcome guests into its snowy embrace. Experience the chill, embrace the adventure, and create your own winter story at Winterland – Lahore's ultimate snow destination.

