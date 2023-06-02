Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics, condemns May 9 mayhem

LAHORE – Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar is latest PTI leader to quit politics following the May 9 violence when military installations were ransacked by supporters of Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference, Buzdar condemned the May 9 incidents, adding: “We should avoid such acts”.

The former chief minister said he had always stood with the armed forces of Pakistan and will continue to do so.

Saying he has always committed politics of nobility, Buzdar said he had decided to quit politics due to prevailing circumstances.

Following the May 9 protests and stringent crackdown, dozens of PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance. Many of them were granted bail by courts on multiple occasions but were re-arrested immediately every time until they announce to distance themselves from former ruling party.

In a recent development, former federal minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar also announced to quit the party over May 9 vandalism. He mentioned parting ways, saying it is impossible to go with the PTI's philosophy anymore.

Former special assistant to Punjab chief minister Firdous Ashiq Awan also decided to leave the party after the May 9 violence.