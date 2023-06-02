Former Punjab CM Usman Buzdar quits politics, condemns May 9 mayhem

LAHORE – Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar is latest PTI leader to quit politics following the May 9 violence when military installations were ransacked by supporters of Imran Khan.
Addressing a press conference, Buzdar condemned the May 9 incidents, adding: “We should avoid such acts”.
The former chief minister said he had always stood with the armed forces of Pakistan and will continue to do so.
Saying he has always committed politics of nobility, Buzdar said he had decided to quit politics due to prevailing circumstances.
Following the May 9 protests and stringent crackdown, dozens of PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi were arrested under the Maintenance of Public Order ordinance. Many of them were granted bail by courts on multiple occasions but were re-arrested immediately every time until they announce to distance themselves from former ruling party.
In a recent development, former federal minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar also announced to quit the party over May 9 vandalism. He mentioned parting ways, saying it is impossible to go with the PTI's philosophy anymore.
Former special assistant to Punjab chief minister Firdous Ashiq Awan also decided to leave the party after the May 9 violence.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 2, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|299
|302
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79
|79
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.25
|766.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.26
|40.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.04
|41.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.17
|936.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.79
|174.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.96
|748.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.04
|317.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 230,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 230,000
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
