Srha Asghar shares 'things you do as a parent to make your baby smile'

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Srha Asghar knows how to balance work and personal life.
While many stars find it hard to juggle their time between projects and their families, Asghar aced the game even after becoming a mother of one. The young momma has always been quite open about her pregnancy journey and treated her fans with glimpses of her parenthood throughout.
From sharing videos of herself shopping for her toddler to appearing in television commercials with her son Ehaan, the Babban Khala Ki Betiyan diva has made it clear that she puts her family before work, a gesture appreciated by many.
In one of her recent Instagram posts, the Bebaak star has proven once again that she is a dedicated mother and would do absolutely anything to bring a smile on her princely-looking son's face. Call it goofy or adorable, the Aakhir Kab Tak star shared another video where she dressed up casually and did juggling tricks to cheer up her son, Ehaan, who was lying in the baby cradle.
"Things you do as a parent to make your baby smile!!! Who can relate?" the Pyar Ke Sadqay star asked her fans and followers.
The post received a warm response from netizens.
Social media users couldn't help but send love to the baby-momma duo.
On the work front, Asghar's notable works include EK Sitam Aur, Bebaak, Aakhir Kab Tak, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Dolly Darling, Meer Abru, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Ishq Ya Rabba, Zindaan, Waada and Be Aitbaar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 27, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.2
|265.9
|Euro
|EUR
|274.5
|277.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|312
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.5
|72.22
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.35
|70.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|693.87
|701.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.28
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.09
|37.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.18
|859.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|677.48
|685.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|279.18
|281.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market remained stable on the first trading day, Monday, of the new week.
The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of per tola and 10 grams of 24 carats gold remained unchanged at Rs194,100 and Rs166,409, respectively.
However, in the international market, the yellow metal witnessed an upward trend as it surged by $2 to reach $1,812 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged as Rs2,100 per tola and Rs1,800.41 per 10 grams, respectively.
