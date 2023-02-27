Search

Srha Asghar shares 'things you do as a parent to make your baby smile'

Noor Fatima 11:22 PM | 27 Feb, 2023
Srha Asghar shares 'things you do as a parent to make your baby smile'
Source: Srha Asghar (Instagram)

Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Srha Asghar knows how to balance work and personal life.

While many stars find it hard to juggle their time between projects and their families, Asghar aced the game even after becoming a mother of one. The young momma has always been quite open about her pregnancy journey and treated her fans with glimpses of her parenthood throughout.

From sharing videos of herself shopping for her toddler to appearing in television commercials with her son Ehaan, the Babban Khala Ki Betiyan diva has made it clear that she puts her family before work, a gesture appreciated by many.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, the Bebaak star has proven once again that she is a dedicated mother and would do absolutely anything to bring a smile on her princely-looking son's face.  Call it goofy or adorable, the Aakhir Kab Tak star shared another video where she dressed up casually and did juggling tricks to cheer up her son, Ehaan, who was lying in the baby cradle.

"Things you do as a parent to make your baby smile!!! Who can relate?" the Pyar Ke Sadqay star asked her fans and followers.

The post received a warm response from netizens.

Social media users couldn't help but send love to the baby-momma duo.

On the work front, Asghar's notable works include EK Sitam Aur, Bebaak, Aakhir Kab Tak, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Rishtay Biktay Hain, Dolly Darling, Meer Abru, Babban Khala Ki Betiyan, Ishq Ya Rabba, Zindaan, Waada and Be Aitbaar.

Srha Asghar's funny take on parenthood leaves netizens in giggles

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

