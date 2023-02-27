HSY dedicates latest collection to his late mother, women of courage

Pakistani fashion industry's king, Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, aka HSY, is back to take the crown of the best designer in town with his latest collection.

HSY's latest collection is dedicated to courageous women who inspire and celebrate femininity. The 46-year-old designer announced the release of his latest collection which is only shy of a few weeks. Though HSY is unofficially hailed as the king of couture in Pakistan, his new collection doesn't focus on his mastery but on the women around him.

Dubbed as a tribute to his mother, Rehana, and other courageous women like her, HSY made an announcement himself where he emphasized that every woman has the right to look beautiful and he wishes to make the dream come true. In order to cater to every courageous woman, HSY will be presenting an “affordable” festive collection that will surely light up the ladies' mood.

The collection will hit the stores on March 8 on International Women’s Day.

In an Instagram video, the haute couture designer was surrounded by lush red roses before he made an impactful statement.

“Love. Power. Patience. Courage. Beauty. These are a few words that describe my mother Rehana and a lot of courageous women like her,” he began.

“Keeping these lovely sentiments in mind, I have chosen four women for my upcoming collection’s campaign who have influenced us all with not just their artistry but also their bravery and individuality,” HSY added.

Catering to women from all walks and fashions of life, HSY highlighted that the collection will be affordable by many in current times when inflation is on the rise “because looking beautiful is every woman’s right”.

“My collection has been named Rehana and it will be launched on Women’s Day. [It] will be exclusively available to shop at theworldofhsy.com and www.laam.pk only,” HSY concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HSY (@theworldofhsy)

HSY will be working alongside Pakistan’s largest fashion discovery platform, Laam Official, to bring an elegant and affordable collection for women to exude strength and courage.