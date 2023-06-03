Search

Technology

PTCL grabs NUST's 'Placement Recognition Awards 2023'

Web Desk 07:43 PM | 3 Jun, 2023
PTCL grabs NUST's 'Placement Recognition Awards 2023'

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s leading telecommunication and integrated ICT services provider, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has been recognized as the ‘Most Facilitating Employer over the Last Five Years’ at the National University of Science and Technology's ‘NUST Placement Recognition Awards 2023’. 

Group Chief People Officer (GCPO) PTCL & Ufone 4G, Muhammad Shoaib Baig received the award at a vibrant awards ceremony organized at NUST. This recognition is a testament to PTCL's unwavering commitment to fostering a work culture that provides a growth platform to the future leaders of our country. 

PTCL Group encourages strong industry-academia linkages to help align education and training with the evolving industry trends to ensure the development of well-trained professional and visionary business leaders in the country.

Through multiple job roles, exclusive internship and training programs, PTCL & Ufone not only provide valuable exposure and mentorship to students and fresh graduates but also strengthen the vitality and sustainability of Pakistan’s corporate sector by inducting fresh talent and innovative minds each year. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

PM laptop scheme 2023 — A step-by-step guide

11:29 PM | 1 Jun, 2023

AI-generated pictures show what music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan would look like in 2023

02:14 PM | 31 May, 2023

Here’s how to apply for Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme 2023

10:32 AM | 31 May, 2023

Tekken battle: Atif Butt beats Arslan Ash to become Takedown 2023 champion

03:21 PM | 8 May, 2023

President Alvi hails Biznet 2023’s commitment to training 1,000 women as game developers

08:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

DE-CIX, PTCL join hands to establish Internet Exchange in Pakistan

05:44 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Japanese airline launches 'All-You-Can-Fly' pass for under $300: ...

08:56 PM | 3 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – June 3, 2023

09:02 AM | 3 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 298.9 302.15
Euro EUR 321 325
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 380
U.A.E Dirham AED 82 83
Saudi Riyal SAR 80 81.2
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.24 766.24
Canadian Dollar CAD 228 230
China Yuan CNY 40.18 40.58
Danish Krone DKK 41.16 41.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.39 36.74
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.05 936.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.94 62.54
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.16 175.16
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 740.5 748.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.37 79.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 8.21 8.36

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 3, 2023

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 230,800 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 232,500 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 232,500 PKR 2125

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: