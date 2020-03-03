IHC rejects petition seeking disqualification of three PTI MNAs
02:39 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday turned down a petition seeking the disqualification of three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNAs elected on reserved seats for women.

IHC Justice Aamir Farooq announced the verdict in the case filed by lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) against PTI's Kanwal Shauzab, Maleeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar, who were elected from Punjab for reserved seats.

PML-N MNAs Tahira Bukhari and Shaista Pervaiz had moved the court against the PTI legislators demanding invokation of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution against them.

In December last year, Justice Farooq had reserved the judgment after hearing arguments from all parties. 

The petitioners in their plea had claimed that Maleeka Bokhari did not disclose her dual nationality while submitting the nomination papers.

