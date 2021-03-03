Saudi diplomat’s SUV crushes Islamabad biker to death

ISLAMABAD – A motorcyclist has been crushed to death in the federal capital in a traffic mishap, involving a Saudi diplomat vehicle.

The accident occurred in the F-10 area of Islamabad yesterday. The body of the deceased identified as Muhammad Irfan, who was a furniture crafter by profession, was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.

The area lies in the Shalimar police station’s jurisdiction while the station house officer confirmed that the driver was taken into custody after the incident and the vehicle was impounded.

SP Saddar Hamza Humayun said the SUV was being driven by the 23-year-old son of Saudi contractor Faisal Bin Terad. The Saudi contractor does not have diplomatic status and therefore, he does not have immunity.

The detained man does not have an international driving permit but possesses Saudi and American driving permits.