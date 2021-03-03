The Rock shares his experience after trying cupping therapy for the first time

Never shy away from showing off his physique, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock gave a glimpse of his back to his massive fan following as he tried cupping therapy for the first time.

Being a fitness enthusiast, the 48-year-old is determined to keep his 'dinosaur’ body balanced. Apart from his workouts and diligent diets, the Black Adam star tried his luck with cupping therapy and concluded it isn't a bad experience after all.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a mirror selfie showing many red circles going down his spine, to reveal that he cupping therapy experience for the first time.

He wrote, “First time cupper over here.Looks more gnarly than it feels, but over all I enjoyed the therapy", The Rock said and added “Always looking for new techniques to keep this 250 million years old dinosaur body balanced and optimal with not only all my past injuries but my daily grinding family/work/training/repeat schedule.”

Further, the former professional wrestler added, “It all takes it toll, so being proactive is critical. We only get one body, so we gotta take care of it,”.

Earlier, Johnson revealed through his previous Instagram posts that he is recovering from multiple injuries including 4 knee surgeries, Torn quadricep off my pelvis, Torn adductor off my pelvis, Triple hernia surgery, Ruptured Achilles tendon, [complete] shoulder reconstruction, 3 [lower] back disc herniations, [and] 2 [lower] back disc ruptures.