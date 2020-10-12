Dwayne Johnson is now Instagram's most-followed man in America

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has just hit 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed man in America.

The “Fast and Furious” star posted a celebratory video on Instagram to mark his milestone.

“Always speak your truth,” he said. “And when you do speak your truth, do your best to speak it with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. You’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable, but that’s okay.”

“Officially the most followed man in America. I spoke my truth with a little poise, dignity & respect and here’s the result," he wrote in another post.

“Tidal wave of quiet support surging past 200 MILLION followers on IG. 300M+ total across all platforms. #1 Most followed man in America. (and #1 daddy at home;) Love you guys and thank you! Let’s keep building and putting in the hard work,” he continued.

Before becoming an actor, Johnson dominated the wrestling world as a bonafide WWE legend. He is currently one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with a slew of action blockbusters under his belt.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande are currently the most followed personalities across the globe. Johnson is number 4 in the list of having most number of followers on Instagram.

