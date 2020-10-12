Dwayne Johnson is now Instagram's most-followed man in America
Share
Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock has just hit 200 million followers on Instagram, making him the most-followed man in America.
The “Fast and Furious” star posted a celebratory video on Instagram to mark his milestone.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, you can find value in this take away and apply it to your own life. Always speak your truth. And when you do speak your truth - do your best to speak with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. Even when the conversations get uncomfortable - when you approach with respect and care - on the other side of discomfort - is clarity and progress. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU for giving me the space to speak my truth. You have my word, I’ll always do my best to speak my truth with dignity, respect, empathy and GRATITUDE. That’s my lesson I’ve learned. And the result of speaking my truth is I was just informed, I’ve surged past and blown by 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS on Instagram and over 300 MILLION FOLLOWERS across all platforms - officially becoming/ The #1 followed man in America. The #1 followed American man in the world. And most importantly, the #1 daddy at home. Love you guys, I always got your back and let’s keep rockin’ 🖤👊🏾 #speakyourtruth #dignityrespectgratitude #thatsoursuperpower 🇺🇸
“Always speak your truth,” he said. “And when you do speak your truth, do your best to speak it with dignity, compassion, respect, poise and empathy. You’re going to dive into some conversations that might make people a little uncomfortable, but that’s okay.”
“Officially the most followed man in America. I spoke my truth with a little poise, dignity & respect and here’s the result," he wrote in another post.
“Tidal wave of quiet support surging past 200 MILLION followers on IG. 300M+ total across all platforms. #1 Most followed man in America. (and #1 daddy at home;) Love you guys and thank you! Let’s keep building and putting in the hard work,” he continued.
Before becoming an actor, Johnson dominated the wrestling world as a bonafide WWE legend. He is currently one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with a slew of action blockbusters under his belt.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Ariana Grande are currently the most followed personalities across the globe. Johnson is number 4 in the list of having most number of followers on Instagram.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- RIJAS Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020: Day 211:01 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan to launch ML-1 project within 15 days10:38 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- PTI minister makes big claim about return of Nawaz Sharif10:03 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- 2 million beneficiaries across Punjab pay over PKR 10 billion in ...09:00 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- ‘Well done’ — Twitter flooded with praises after Pakistan Army ...08:58 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Kangana Ranaut criticises ad about interfaith marriage for supporting ...02:28 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- ‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell dies at 7712:47 PM | 14 Oct, 2020
- Amna Ilyas slammed for fat-shaming former model Aminah Haq11:05 AM | 14 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020