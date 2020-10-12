BAP’s Bushra Rind tests positive for COVID-19
QUETTA – A woman politician from southwestern Balochistan province has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Bushra Rind, the parliamentary leader of Balochistan Awami Party and chairperson of Quetta Development Authority, has gone into self-isolation after being diagnosed with the COVID-19 infection on Sunday.
The BAP leader has been under intensive care at Fatima Jinnah Chest and General Hospital Quetta, where she was receiving oxygen support.
GHQ Medical Superintendent Dr Noorullah Moosakhel told the media that Rind’s condition is improving.
Bushra Rind was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan as a candidate of Balochistan Awami Party on a reserved seat for women in the 2018 general election.
