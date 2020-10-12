Mushk Kaleem opens up about struggling with body dysmorphia

Body dysmorphia — a disorder in which a person continuously worries about perceived flaws in their appearance.

Dealing with body insecurities seems to be a never-ending struggle for people from all walks of life. They can make you feel like the loneliest person in the world when you see your reflection in the mirror. But the truth is that almost everyone struggles with this condition at some point in their lives.

On World Mental Health Day over the weekend, model Mushk Kaleem opened up about her experience with body dysmorphia. She talked about how self-conscious she was and how the need to look perfect crippled her mental and physical state.

Posting pictures from her journey on Instagram, she penned, "2019, was probably the most rewarding year of my career, but when I look back and think about all that I went through last year, I realise that my mental health had completely taken a back seat."

"I was a model, adapting to fame, success and accolades. Of course, everyone thought I was okay, living the dream. I knew then, that to complain about anything would be unthankful."

"I was hospitalised on my 25th birthday last year. I was almost 48 kilos and I was suffering from severe body dysmorphia. I would spend hours obsessing over my weight, about losing those few inches on my waist, about getting those perfect hips, or about just looking the part. I had started starving myself, not eating for 24 hours and more, I was abusing drugs, I was unhealthy," Mushk added.

"I was a 6 feet girl suffering from severe anorexia. I would occasionally blackout. I needed help. I think it had less to do with my field of work and more to do with how I was okay with being so self-destructive. I was comfortable with being unhappy. But this is a happy story, I promise."

"Now a year later, I’m a happier person. I’ve been clean for more than a year. I have found support and happiness in my family, friends, and my pets. I have set boundaries that I never let people cross. I decided that I could still be beautiful, no matter what number the weighing scale would say."

Kaleem also revealed how she embarked on the road to recovery by adopting a healthier lifestyle and attending therapy sessions.

"I tackled my issues head on, and at first it was scary and it aggravated my anxiety, but I’ve grown, and I’ve healed. It’s still an ongoing process of recovery that I’m on. But I’m glad I started somewhere. Our mental health impacts our thoughts, our actions and our lives. Here’s to taking care of our minds, our bodies, our souls."

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more