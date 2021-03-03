Qatar to employ 150,000 employees from Pakistan
03:53 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
KARACHI – The Consul General (CG) of Qatar, Mishal M. Al Ansari has informed that his government is planning to recruit over 150,000 Pakistanis over the next few years to increase their existing employment opportunities.

The decision was taken to increase Pakistanis employment from 150,000 to over 300,000, he further added.

He expressed keen interest in investing in different sectors of Pakistan for the mutual benefit of both countries while addressing the members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Apprising the fact that the number of companies with complete ownership of Pakistanis has significantly increased, he added that numerous joint ventures between Pakistan and Qatar in different fields including defense production and training, food, and agriculture are in the pipeline.

The CG commended the successful strategy that Pakistan has adopted to fight against the pandemic, and highlighted that Qatar had provided medical and preventive aid to Pakistan to support its fight against the coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by the President of the KATI Saleem-uz-Zaman, the Head of the KATI’s Standing Committee on Diplomatic Affairs Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, the KATI’s Senior Vice President Zaki Ahmed Sharif, the KATI’s Vice President Nighat Awan, and the former presidents of the KATI — Farhan-ur-Rehman, Masood Naqi, Danish Khan, Shaikh Fazl-e-Jalil, Ehtishmuddin, and Syed Johar Qandhari.

