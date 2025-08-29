BOP reports record half-yearly profits, announces first-ever interim cash dividend

LAHORE – The Bank of Punjab (BOP) has reported record-breaking financial results for the first half of 2025, with its Board of Directors approving the un-audited financial statements at a meeting held on August 29.

For the first time in its history, the Bank announced an Interim Cash Dividend of 10% (Rs 1 per share), aligning with its dividend policy unveiled earlier this year, revealed in a press release.

Despite a challenging business environment marked by declining interest rates and pressure on industry margins, BOP posted an operating profit of Rs. 15.52 billion, reflecting a 278% increase compared with the same period last year. Profit before tax surged 102% to Rs. 15.16 billion, while earnings per share rose to Rs. 2.08 from Rs. 1.47 in 2024, even under a higher tax rate of 53%.

Net interest income increased by 116% to Rs. 35.81 billion, supported by strong growth in core earnings. Non-interest income grew 40%, underscoring success in diversification and fee-based revenue streams. Operational efficiency also improved with a decline in the cost-to-income ratio.

The Bank’s balance sheet strengthened further, with total assets reaching Rs. 2,444 billion and deposits climbing 23% to Rs. 1,947 billion. Gross advances stood at Rs. 777 billion, while investments and lending to financial institutions were recorded at Rs. 1,435 billion. The Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 17.42%, reflecting a strong capital position.

Beyond financial performance, BOP has been managing several Government of Punjab initiatives, including the CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Scheme, Kissan Card, Livestock Card, Petrol/Electric Bikes scheme, and the Apni Chat Apna Ghar housing program.

During FY25, BOP emerged as a key player in SME and agriculture financing. The Bank’s share of SME sector lending rose to 21% of the industry, while its contribution to agriculture financing accounted for 51% of total year-on-year growth nationwide. Around 500,000 new borrowers were added, supported by BOP’s Digital & AI platform, with recovery rates above 96%.

In housing finance, 50,000 houses were delivered under the Apni Chat Apna Ghar scheme within just six months of FY25 — a record pace in the sector, facilitated through microfinance institutions, notably Akhuwat.

With these results, BOP has reaffirmed its position as one of Pakistan’s most dynamic banks, delivering shareholder value while advancing inclusive growth and development financing.