Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first against Afghanistan in T20I tri-nation series

8:02 pm | Aug 29, 2025
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan in the opening T20 match of the tri-nation series in Sharjah.

A large number of spectators have turned up at the stadium to watch the first game of the series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates.

This time, Afghan supporters are seen in greater numbers than Pakistani fans, while Indian spectators have also arrived to back the Afghan team.

The management has designated separate stands, pavilions, and entry routes for Pakistani and Afghan fans. Even the tickets have been color-coded—green for Pakistani supporters and blue for Afghan supporters.

