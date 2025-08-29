Latest

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 29 August 2025

By Our Correspondent
8:34 am | Aug 29, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows gains against major foreign currencies, with US Dollar, Euro, and Pound Sterling holding steady in the open market.

According to rates issued by exchange companies, the US Dollar hovers at Rs282.8 for buying and Rs283.80 for selling. Euro traded at Rs328.5 (buying) and Rs330.3 (selling), while the British Pound stood at Rs381.3 and Rs38.3.3.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs77 (buying) and Rs77.2 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.3 and Rs75.5. Among other currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued at Rs914.75, followed by the Bahraini Dinar at Rs748.85 and the Omani Riyal at Rs733..45.

Market dealers said that while the rupee has resisted sharp depreciation in recent days, international trends and demand for foreign currencies in the local market will continue to influence rates in the coming sessions.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.90 283.80
Euro EUR 328.5 330.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381.3 383.3
UAE Dirham AED 77 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.75 187.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.85 751.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 209.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 39.25 39.65
Danish Krone DKK 43.88 44.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.03 36.38
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 914.75 922.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.68 67.28
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.33 166.33
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.73 28.03
Omani Riyal OMR 733.45 735.95
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.22 77.92
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.75 222.75
Swedish Krona SEK 29.39 29.69
Swiss Franc CHF 350.41 353.16
Thai Baht THB 8.59 8.74
   
