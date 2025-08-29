Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal to PKR – 29 August 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows gains against major foreign currencies, with US Dollar, Euro, and Pound Sterling holding steady in the open market.

According to rates issued by exchange companies, the US Dollar hovers at Rs282.8 for buying and Rs283.80 for selling. Euro traded at Rs328.5 (buying) and Rs330.3 (selling), while the British Pound stood at Rs381.3 and Rs38.3.3.

UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs77 (buying) and Rs77.2 (selling), whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.3 and Rs75.5. Among other currencies, the Kuwaiti Dinar remained the highest-valued at Rs914.75, followed by the Bahraini Dinar at Rs748.85 and the Omani Riyal at Rs733..45.

Market dealers said that while the rupee has resisted sharp depreciation in recent days, international trends and demand for foreign currencies in the local market will continue to influence rates in the coming sessions.