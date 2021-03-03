What a waste! PM Imran angry at Shehryar Afridi for signing ballot paper during Senate Elections
ECP rejects the request of 'unwell' PTI leader to cast the vote again
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed anger at Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday after his vote was wasted when he unintentionally signed the ballot paper.
The premier reportedly said: “Since you are and MNA. You should not have made such huge mistake”. He said that every lawmaker was informed about how to cast the vote before the elections.
According to Geo News, Imran Khan was not satisfied with the response given by the lawmaker.
After Afridi signed his ballot paper mistakenly, he submitted a request to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking permission to cast the vote again.
"It is submitted that I have been feeling unwell for the past few days and couldn't attend the meetings of the party for preparations of elections," he wrote in the application.
He further said when he arrived at the parliament, the ECP staff failed to guide him on it." When I approached you to cast my vote I asked you and your staff but they failed to guide me. Later, I put my signature on the ballot papers instead of putting numbers. Therefore, I may be allowed to recast my vote," Afridi wrote.
Meanwhile, the Commission has rejected his request to cast his vote again.
On the other hand, Afridi has denied reports of being reprimanded by the prime minister over casting the vote improperly.
Senate Election 2021 – PM Imran casts his vote ... 12:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday (today) casted his vote in the ongoing Senate election 2021. The ...
-
-
- PSL 6, Match 14, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans — Live Score ...06:41 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- Setback to PTI as Yousaf Raza Gillani defeats Hafeez Shaikh in ...06:32 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
-
-
-
- Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face raids over 'tax evasion'05:14 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021