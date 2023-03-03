Fawad Chaudhry distances himself from leaked audiotape 

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Friday reacted to an audiotape that contains his alleged conversation about judges of the country.

His reaction comes as an audio leaked online wherein the former information minister can purportedly be heard instructing his brother Faisal Chaudhry to arrange a meeting between the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice and the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

ایک اور جعلی آڈیو میرے نام سے مارکیٹ میں پھینک دی گئ ہے اس آڈیو کا میرے سے کوئ تعلق نہیں نہ ہی چیف جسٹس لاہور سے کبھی ملاقات ہوئ نہ ہی انھیں جسٹس مظاہر کی مدد کا کہا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 3, 2023

In their conversation, Fawad Chaudhry is purportedly heard giving instructions to his brother to arrange a meeting between Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice and Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Talking about Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Naqvi, Fawad Ch tells his brother to inform the SC judge that a truck is waiting for him.

Later, his brother Faisal Chaudhry also reacted to the development.