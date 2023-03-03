PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother’s alleged audio call leaked

LAHORE – An alleged audio call between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Chaudhry was emerged online on Friday.
In their conversation, Fawad Chaudhry is purportedly heard giving instructions to his brother to arrange a meeting between Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice and Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.
Talking about Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Naqvi, Fawad Ch tells his brother to inform the SC judge that a truck is waiting for him.
March 3, 2023
Fawad Ch is also allegedly asking his brother to get Tarar fixed by the courts.
Authenticity of the leaked phone call could not be independently confirmed.
Last month, a controversial audio leak surfaced between PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and former ruling party’s blue-eyed officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.
In the audio clip, a voice, believed to be PTI leader can be heard saying: “Khan sahab is concerned about your reinstatement, to which the second voice, believed to be of Dogar said he got his man at work, hinting at the apex court.”
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|288
|290.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|324.5
|327.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.5
|75.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.25
|72.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
