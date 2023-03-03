Search

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and his brother’s alleged audio call leaked

Web Desk 10:10 AM | 3 Mar, 2023
Source: @indibell_ (Twitter)

LAHORE – An alleged audio call between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and his brother Faisal Chaudhry was emerged online on Friday.

In their conversation, Fawad Chaudhry is purportedly heard giving instructions to his brother to arrange a meeting between Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice and Supreme Court (SC) Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Talking about Supreme Court judge Mazahar Ali Naqvi, Fawad Ch tells his brother to inform the SC judge that a truck is waiting for him.

Fawad Ch is also allegedly asking his brother to get Tarar fixed by the courts.

Authenticity of the leaked phone call could not be independently confirmed.

Last month, a controversial audio leak surfaced between PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid and former ruling party’s blue-eyed officer Ghulam Mehmood Dogar.

In the audio clip, a voice, believed to be PTI leader can be heard saying: “Khan sahab is concerned about your reinstatement, to which the second voice, believed to be of Dogar said he got his man at work, hinting at the apex court.”

PTI’s Yasmin Rashid, CCPO Ghulam Dogar’s new audio leak hits social media

Horoscope

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290 292
Euro EUR 288 290.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 324.5 327.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.5 75.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.25 72.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181.5 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 692.6 700.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.24 33.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 849 858
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 678 686
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 208,300 PKR 2,030

