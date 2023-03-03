Ship carrying 50,000 metric tonnes of Russian wheat arrives at Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD – The first ship, carrying 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia to Pakistan, arrived at the Gwadar port on Thursday.
The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of federal cabinet last year accorded its approval for the import of 450,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia.
The approval, for the import of wheat at 372 dollars per metric tonne from February till March, was given after last year’s deadly floods washed away standing crops on hundreds of thousands of acres in Pakistan.
Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Chairman Pasand Khan Buledi said that the first ship reached Gwadar port carrying 50,000 metric tons of wheat.
Pakistan will be importing the remaining 400,000 metric tonnes of wheat from Russia through eight other cargo ships.
“Arrangements had already been made under an agreement between Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and the Gwadar International Terminal Limited (GITL) to handle the wheat import,” Buledi added.
Besides wheat, Pakistan this year signed agreements with Moscow to import cheap oil and gas as the South Asian country struggled to meet its energy needs due to a severe forex crunch.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 03, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.20
|282.8
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.02
|74.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|692.6
|700.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.24
|33.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|849
|858
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|678
|686
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,300 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs171,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Karachi
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Quetta
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Attock
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Multan
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,300
|PKR 2,030
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.