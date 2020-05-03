COVID-19 pandemic: France decides to extend health emergency till July
11:49 AM | 3 May, 2020
COVID-19 pandemic: France decides to extend health emergency till July
PARIS - French government has decided to extend health emergency imposed to fight the coronavirus by two months.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran told a news conference that once approved by lawmakers, the emergency period will last until 24 July.

The government has announced gradual lifting of some lockdown measures from 11th of this month, including re-opening of primary schools.

The decision will allowing the country to keep stringent anti-virus measures in place even after a partial lifting of the country's lockdown.

