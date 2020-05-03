Pakistan observes Press Freedom Day today
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 3 May, 2020
Pakistan observes Press Freedom Day today
Share

LAHORE - Press Freedom Day is being observed in Pakistan today (Sunday) like elsewhere in the world.

The Press Freedom Day is being observed under the theme of 'Journalism without Fear or Favour' this year.

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres in his message on World Press Freedom Day said the media has a crucial role in helping the people make informed decisions amidst the coronavirus challenge.

He said the media provides an antidote to the misinformation surrounding Covid-19.

Meanwhile, press freedom is under a severe and sustained attack in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir where journalists are being booked under draconian laws for reporting the truth.

The Indian government is using different tactics to stifle the media in order to hide the ground realities in the occupied territory.

Gag on internet has actually cut off occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the outside world. India has banned social media networking sites to suppress public dissent in the held-valley.

More From This Category
PM Imran phones Trudeau; urges Canadian support ...
12:47 AM | 4 May, 2020
'NCC meeting will decide future of lockdown this ...
10:20 PM | 3 May, 2020
Four new COVID-19 positive cases traced in AJK
09:41 PM | 3 May, 2020
Utility stores to stay open till 9:00pm in Punjab
05:47 PM | 3 May, 2020
Lockdown's economic impact on Pakistan serious ...
05:02 PM | 3 May, 2020
NAB summons Shehbaz for third time in money ...
03:30 PM | 3 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
India gears up for coronavirus concert with Mick Jagger, Will Smith
07:01 PM | 3 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr