Coronavirus lockdown: Punjab govt to resolve traders, businessmen issues

LAHORE – Punjab government has assured to resolve the issues of traders and businessmen who are facing difficulties due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government is keen to provide more relief to the industrialists in this time of need.

He said that the smooth running of business is the only way for employment.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister had announced that 6,000 coronavirus tests will be conducted on daily basis across the province.