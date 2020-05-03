Indian troops kill two more youth in IOK
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism killed two Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were martyred during a cordon and search operation launched in Dangerpora area of Pulwama district.
The troops also destroyed a residential house by using explosive material. People took to streets and staged forceful anti-India demonstrations in the area. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian police and troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters.
Dozens of youth were injured, some of them critically, in the brutal actions of the forces’ personnel. The troops have also launched a similar operation in Chanjmulla area of Kupwara district.
- PM Imran phones Trudeau; urges Canadian support for global debt ...12:47 AM | 4 May, 2020
- 'NCC meeting will decide future of lockdown this week'10:20 PM | 3 May, 2020
-
- Heyday for CPEC with induction of new faces09:27 PM | 3 May, 2020
- COVID-19: PCB to help cricketers, match officials, scorers and ground ...07:54 PM | 3 May, 2020
- We should also remember our legends & superstars who are alive: Yasir ...07:15 PM | 2 May, 2020
- Aamir Liaquat apologises for his offensive remarks on TV06:03 PM | 2 May, 2020
- Princess Charlotte helps needy ahead of fifth birthday05:25 PM | 2 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020