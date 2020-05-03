Utility stores to stay open till 9:00pm in Punjab

LAHORE – The Punjab government has extended the time that utility stores in the province can remain open.

According to the notification issued on Sunday, utility stores are now allowed to remain open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. Previously, utility stores could stay open till 5:00 pm.

It comes after the Punjab government asked the Centre to open industries and businesses to further relax the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.