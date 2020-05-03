Utility stores to stay open till 9:00pm in Punjab
Web Desk
05:47 PM | 3 May, 2020
Utility stores to stay open till 9:00pm in Punjab
Share

LAHORE – The Punjab government has extended the time that utility stores in the province can remain open. 

According to the notification issued on Sunday, utility stores are now allowed to remain open from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm. Previously, utility stores could stay open till 5:00 pm.

It comes after the Punjab government asked the Centre to open industries and businesses to further relax the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

More From This Category
PM Imran phones Trudeau; urges Canadian support ...
12:47 AM | 4 May, 2020
'NCC meeting will decide future of lockdown this ...
10:20 PM | 3 May, 2020
Four new COVID-19 positive cases traced in AJK
09:41 PM | 3 May, 2020
Utility stores to stay open till 9:00pm in Punjab
05:47 PM | 3 May, 2020
Lockdown's economic impact on Pakistan serious ...
05:02 PM | 3 May, 2020
NAB summons Shehbaz for third time in money ...
03:30 PM | 3 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
India gears up for coronavirus concert with Mick Jagger, Will Smith
07:01 PM | 3 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr