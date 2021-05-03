Ayeza Khan welcomes new addition to her house
The year 2021 has been a great year for Ayeza Khan as she has added another jewel to her crown with her impeccable performance in Chupke Chupke.

The 30-year-old star is now embracing the chirpy side of her famous character "Meenu" as she welcomes a new addition to her humble abode.

Turning to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a short video of the beautiful parrot, informing her massive fan following about the entry of this new member in her house.

"Introducing the new member of my house “Meenu”. Chupke Chupke will end soon but Meenu will be close to my heart always", she wrote.

Introducing the 'Meenu' to the fans, Khan's warm welcome to the parrot was loved by the fans.

Khan's post has been viewed more than 700,000 times in just a few hours.

Ayeza Khan is the most sought out female star with the highest following on the social media app. Married to Danish Taimoor, who is also a prominent name in the entertainment industry, the couple has two beautiful kids, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan.

