Noor Bukhari, Aun Chaudhry blessed with baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari who has been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 40-year-old shared a picture of the tot’s feet celebrating his birth. “Allah has blessed me with a son…Alhamdullilah…Kindly keep My son Muhammad Ali Raza in your prayers,” she wrote on social media.

Social media users and Noor’s friends commented on her post and sent wishes for the birth of her first son.

The former showbiz star left the industry six years back to follow faith.

Bukhari, who also hosts several TV programs, re-married ex-husband Aun Chaudhary for the fifth time in 2020 after parting ways with her fourth husband, singer Wali Hamid.

Noor reportedly tied the knot with the estranged PTI leader for the sake of their daughter.

Aun Chaudhry is a Pakistani politician who has been an advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on tourism and sports since April 2022. He previously served as Chief Coordinator to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, from December 2020 to August 2021.