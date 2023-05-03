Search

LifestylePakistan

Noor Bukhari, Aun Chaudhry blessed with baby boy

Web Desk 04:00 PM | 3 May, 2023
Noor Bukhari, Aun Chaudhry blessed with baby boy
Source: realnoorbukhari/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani actor Noor Bukhari who has been blessed with a baby boy.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 40-year-old shared a picture of the tot’s feet celebrating his birth. “Allah has blessed me with a son…Alhamdullilah…Kindly keep My son Muhammad Ali Raza in your prayers,” she wrote on social media.

Social media users and Noor’s friends commented on her post and sent wishes for the birth of her first son.

The former showbiz star left the industry six years back to follow faith.

Bukhari, who also hosts several TV programs, re-married ex-husband Aun Chaudhary for the fifth time in 2020 after parting ways with her fourth husband, singer Wali Hamid.

Noor reportedly tied the knot with the estranged PTI leader for the sake of their daughter.

What is the relationship between PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Noor Bukhari?

Aun Chaudhry is a Pakistani politician who has been an advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on tourism and sports since April 2022. He previously served as Chief Coordinator to the Chief Minister of Punjab, Usman Buzdar, from December 2020 to August 2021.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

OST of new drama serial 'Jhoom' featuring Zara Noor Abbas and Haroon Kadwani wins hearts

11:06 PM | 2 May, 2023

Baby born with two penises undergoes surgery in Pakistan

09:19 PM | 30 Apr, 2023

Sunny Leone grooves to Baby Doll at a grand event in Dubai

05:21 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas takes the internet by storm with her powerful vocals

09:31 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Is Sri Lanka offering two elephants to Pakistan after Noor Jehan's death?

06:26 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

After Noor Jehan's death, Madhubala to be moved to Karachi Safari Park

08:30 PM | 25 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PTI says talks with ruling coalition on elections ends in failure

05:05 PM | 3 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 03, 2023

09:04 AM | 3 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: