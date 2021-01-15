What is the relationship between PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and Noor Bukhari?
Share
The world has seen several famous stars turning towards a spiritual livelihood, leaving their established careers behind. Noor Bukhari, a well-known celebrity, too decided to quit the media to pursue her religious endeavours.
Lately, the 38-year-old former actress revealed an interesting detail about her relationship with Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.
In a Question and Answer session on Instagram, a fan asked Noor about her relationship with Bushra Bibi, to which she held the premier's wife in high regard, claiming her as her spiritual mentor. She wrote:
"She is more than a mother to me."
Back in June 2018, Bukhari had shared a picture of herself and Bushra Bibi in Saudi Arabia, where the two had gone to perform the pilgrimage.
View this post on Instagram
Bukhari left the showbiz industry in 2017. Later, she launched a YouTube channel to share her religious transformation.
Noor Bukhari terms ex-husband Awn Chaudhry her ... 11:50 AM | 28 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Former Pakistani film star Noor Bukhari has decided to remarry her ex-husband Awn Chaudhry as she ...
- Strong earthquake kills dozens, injures hundreds in Indonesia05:54 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- What is the relationship between PM Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi and ...05:27 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Video of Pakistani women vaccinators wading through waist-deep snow ...05:02 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- PAKvSA – Pakistan announces Test squad against South Africa04:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Abu Dhabi police seize narcotics worth Dh1 billion, bust ...04:19 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Selena Gomez drops her second Spanish single ‘De Una Vez'02:57 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Dr Fazeela Abbasi spotted with Ertugrul ...03:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- 'What's Love Got To Do With It' – Sajal Aly joins Jemima ...02:07 PM | 15 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021