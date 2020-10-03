THE SHOW MUST GO ON: LUX Style Awards announces nominations in 28 categories
KARACHI: The LUX Style Awards office announced nominations in 28 categories this week for the year 2019. Nominations in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music, and Television were announced for the 19th LUX Style Awards.
Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC).
Earlier this year, the LUX Style Awards team had announced a postponement of the annual event and pledged to support those in the entertainment and fashion industry impacted the most by the on-going pandemic. LSA redirected show funds and partnered with the Akhuwat Foundation, to support the impacted members of these industries.
Asima Haq, Director, Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever Pakistan says, “Conceived 20 years ago as a platform focused on celebrating and promoting the entertainment and fashion industries of the country, the LUX Style Awards are considered the epitome of glamour in Pakistan. Earlier this year, we took a call to redirect funds to support those who have worked tirelessly to make LSA the legacy that it is today. Through this decision, we were able to support some of the groups in the entertainment industry that were worst impacted by the pandemic.
However, keeping up with the LSA vision of honoring and recognizing exceptional work in the fields of fashion, music, television and drama, we will be awarding the coveted LSA trophies to the winners this year.”
The LUX Style Awards is an annual event held to honour the best in the fields of Fashion, Film, Music and television. The winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards will be announced in a befitting virtual ceremony later this year.
Lux Style Awards 2020
Nominations listed in alphabetical order
Category: Fashion
Model of the Year (Female)
Alicia Khan
Fahmeen Ansari
Farwa Kazmi
Mushk Kaleem
Zara Abid (posthumous)
Model of the Year (Male)
Aimal Khan
Champ Imi
Hasnain Lehri
Shahzad Noor
Waleed Siddiqui
Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret
BeechTree
Generation
Miraka by Misha Lakhani
Sania Maskatiya
Zaha by Elan
Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret
Ali Xeeshan
Husain Rehar
Misha Lakhani
Sana Safinaz
Sania Maskatiya
Best Menswear Designer
Emran Rajput
Ismail Farid
Munib Nawaz
Republic by Omer Farooq
Sania Maskatiya
Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal
Ali Xeeshan
Faraz Manan
House of Kamiar Rokni
Sana Safinaz
Shehla Chatoor
Best Fashion Photographer
Alee Hassan
Ashna Khan
MHM Studio
Rizwan ul Haq
Shahbaz Shazi
Best Hair & Makeup Artist
Fatima Nasir
Qasim Liaqat
Saima Bargfrede
Shammal Qureshi at Toni & Guy (North Pakistan)
Sunil Nawab
Best Emerging Talent
Asad Bin Javed for Photography
Maha Tahirani for Female Model
Natasha Zubair for Photography
Sachal Afzal for Male Model
Zara Ali for Photography
Category: Film
Best Film
Baaji - Produced by Saqib Malik at Page 33 Films
Laal Kabootar - Produced by Hania Chima and Kamil Chima
Parey Hut Love - Produced by Asim Raza and Sheheryar Munawar at The Vision Factory Films
Ready Steady No! - Produced by Hisham Bin Munawar
Superstar - Produced by Momina Duraid at MD Productions
Best Film Director
Asim Raza for Parey Hut Love
Hisham Bin Munawar for Ready Steady No!
Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar
Mohammad Ehteshamuddin for Superstar
Saqib Malik for Baaji
Best Film Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar
Nadeem Baig for Superstar
Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar
Salman Shahid for Ready Steady No.
Sheheryar Munawar for Parey Hut Love
Best Film Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Amna Ilyas for Baaji
Mahira Khan for Superstar
Mansha Pasha for Laal Kabootar
Maya Ali for Parey Hut Love
Meera for Baaji
Best Playback Singer (Film)
Ali Sethi for Bekaraan from Superstar
Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love
Jabbar Abbas for Jugart from Laal Kabootar
Mai Dhai for Raag Murli from Laal Kabootar
Zeb Bangash for Gudi Wang from Baaji
Category: Music
Singer of the Year
Ali Pervaiz for Unkahi
Ali Sethi for Chaandani Raat
Haadia Hashmi for Bol Hu
Saakin for Aj Sik Mitraan Di
Shehroze Hussain for Qurbaan
Song of the Year
Late Night by Shamoon Ismail from Brown Sugar
Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi
Resistance by Abdullah Siddiqui from Resistance
Sitaaron se Aagay by Abbas Ali Khan featuring Lalarukh
You and I by Saba Jaswal featuring Abdullah Siddiqui
Best Emerging Talent
Ali Hasan for Chaaraasaazi
Hassan & Roshaan for Savera
Nimra Gilani for Zindagi Tamasha Bani
Producers Hamad Khan & Sohaib Lari for Big Foot Music
Zain Ali & Zohaib Ali for Ali Haiderium
Category: TV
Best TV Play
Aangan - HUM TV
Cheekh - ARY Digital
Ishq Zah e Naseeb - HUM TV
Meray Paas Tum Ho - ARY Digital
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi - HUM TV
Best TV Director
Farooq Rind for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
Kashif Nisar for Inkaar
Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Muhammad Ehteshamuddin for Aangan
Nadeem Baig for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Best TV Best Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Bilal Abbas for Cheekh
Humayun Saeed for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Rehan Sheikh for Inkaar
Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
Best TV Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)
Ayeza Khan for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Saba Qamar for Cheekh
Sajal Ali for Aangan
Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar
Best Play Writer
Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Hashim Nadeem for Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb
Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Sarwat Nazir for Khaas
Zafar Mairaj for Inkaar
Best Original Sound Track (TV)
Ishq Zah-e-Naseeba by Naveed Nashad, Composed by Naveed Nashad
Kaisa hai Naseeban by Zeb Bangash, Produced by Soch the Band
Khaas by Natasha Baig, Composed by Sohail Haider
Ramz-e-Ishq by Shani Arshad, Composed by Shani Arshad
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/ Rahma Ali, Composed and Produced by Sami Khan
Best Emerging Talent
Haroon Shahid for Do Bol
Naimal Khawar for Ana
Saheefa Jabbar Khatak for Beti
Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Usman Mukhtar for Ana
