THE SHOW MUST GO ON: LUX Style Awards announces nominations in 28 categories

KARACHI: The LUX Style Awards office announced nominations in 28 categories this week for the year 2019. Nominations in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music, and Television were announced for the 19th LUX Style Awards.

Due to the pandemic, the voting with the jurors for the four categories was conducted online, and overseen by auditors, PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC).

Earlier this year, the LUX Style Awards team had announced a postponement of the annual event and pledged to support those in the entertainment and fashion industry impacted the most by the on-going pandemic. LSA redirected show funds and partnered with the Akhuwat Foundation, to support the impacted members of these industries.

Asima Haq, Director, Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever Pakistan says, “Conceived 20 years ago as a platform focused on celebrating and promoting the entertainment and fashion industries of the country, the LUX Style Awards are considered the epitome of glamour in Pakistan. Earlier this year, we took a call to redirect funds to support those who have worked tirelessly to make LSA the legacy that it is today. Through this decision, we were able to support some of the groups in the entertainment industry that were worst impacted by the pandemic.

However, keeping up with the LSA vision of honoring and recognizing exceptional work in the fields of fashion, music, television and drama, we will be awarding the coveted LSA trophies to the winners this year.”

The LUX Style Awards is an annual event held to honour the best in the fields of Fashion, Film, Music and television. The winners for the 19th LUX Style Awards will be announced in a befitting virtual ceremony later this year.

Lux Style Awards 2020

Nominations listed in alphabetical order

Category: Fashion

Model of the Year (Female)

Alicia Khan

Fahmeen Ansari

Farwa Kazmi

Mushk Kaleem

Zara Abid (posthumous)

Model of the Year (Male)

Aimal Khan

Champ Imi

Hasnain Lehri

Shahzad Noor

Waleed Siddiqui

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret

BeechTree

Generation

Miraka by Misha Lakhani

Sania Maskatiya

Zaha by Elan

Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret

Ali Xeeshan

Husain Rehar

Misha Lakhani

Sana Safinaz

Sania Maskatiya

Best Menswear Designer

Emran Rajput

Ismail Farid

Munib Nawaz

Republic by Omer Farooq

Sania Maskatiya

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal

Ali Xeeshan

Faraz Manan

House of Kamiar Rokni

Sana Safinaz

Shehla Chatoor

Best Fashion Photographer

Alee Hassan

Ashna Khan

MHM Studio

Rizwan ul Haq

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Hair & Makeup Artist

Fatima Nasir

Qasim Liaqat

Saima Bargfrede

Shammal Qureshi at Toni & Guy (North Pakistan)

Sunil Nawab

Best Emerging Talent

Asad Bin Javed for Photography

Maha Tahirani for Female Model

Natasha Zubair for Photography

Sachal Afzal for Male Model

Zara Ali for Photography

Category: Film

Best Film

Baaji - Produced by Saqib Malik at Page 33 Films

Laal Kabootar - Produced by Hania Chima and Kamil Chima

Parey Hut Love - Produced by Asim Raza and Sheheryar Munawar at The Vision Factory Films

Ready Steady No! - Produced by Hisham Bin Munawar

Superstar - Produced by Momina Duraid at MD Productions

Best Film Director

Asim Raza for Parey Hut Love

Hisham Bin Munawar for Ready Steady No!

Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar

Mohammad Ehteshamuddin for Superstar

Saqib Malik for Baaji

Best Film Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar

Nadeem Baig for Superstar

Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar

Salman Shahid for Ready Steady No.

Sheheryar Munawar for Parey Hut Love

Best Film Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Amna Ilyas for Baaji

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Mansha Pasha for Laal Kabootar

Maya Ali for Parey Hut Love

Meera for Baaji

Best Playback Singer (Film)

Ali Sethi for Bekaraan from Superstar

Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love

Jabbar Abbas for Jugart from Laal Kabootar

Mai Dhai for Raag Murli from Laal Kabootar

Zeb Bangash for Gudi Wang from Baaji

Category: Music

Singer of the Year

Ali Pervaiz for Unkahi

Ali Sethi for Chaandani Raat

Haadia Hashmi for Bol Hu

Saakin for Aj Sik Mitraan Di

Shehroze Hussain for Qurbaan

Song of the Year

Late Night by Shamoon Ismail from Brown Sugar

Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi

Resistance by Abdullah Siddiqui from Resistance

Sitaaron se Aagay by Abbas Ali Khan featuring Lalarukh

You and I by Saba Jaswal featuring Abdullah Siddiqui

Best Emerging Talent

Ali Hasan for Chaaraasaazi

Hassan & Roshaan for Savera

Nimra Gilani for Zindagi Tamasha Bani

Producers Hamad Khan & Sohaib Lari for Big Foot Music

Zain Ali & Zohaib Ali for Ali Haiderium

Category: TV

Best TV Play

Aangan - HUM TV

Cheekh - ARY Digital

Ishq Zah e Naseeb - HUM TV

Meray Paas Tum Ho - ARY Digital

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi - HUM TV

Best TV Director

Farooq Rind for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Kashif Nisar for Inkaar

Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Muhammad Ehteshamuddin for Aangan

Nadeem Baig for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Best TV Best Actor (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Bilal Abbas for Cheekh

Humayun Saeed for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Rehan Sheikh for Inkaar

Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best TV Actress (Viewer’s Choice & Critics Choice)

Ayeza Khan for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Saba Qamar for Cheekh

Sajal Ali for Aangan

Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Play Writer

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Hashim Nadeem for Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Sarwat Nazir for Khaas

Zafar Mairaj for Inkaar

Best Original Sound Track (TV)

Ishq Zah-e-Naseeba by Naveed Nashad, Composed by Naveed Nashad

Kaisa hai Naseeban by Zeb Bangash, Produced by Soch the Band

Khaas by Natasha Baig, Composed by Sohail Haider

Ramz-e-Ishq by Shani Arshad, Composed by Shani Arshad

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/ Rahma Ali, Composed and Produced by Sami Khan

Best Emerging Talent

Haroon Shahid for Do Bol

Naimal Khawar for Ana

Saheefa Jabbar Khatak for Beti

Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Usman Mukhtar for Ana