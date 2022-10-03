Shahnawaz Amir’s remand extended in Sarah Inam murder case
Web Desk
01:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
Shahnawaz Amir’s remand extended in Sarah Inam murder case
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir, prime suspect in the Sarah Inam murder case, for another three days.

Senior journalist Ayaz Amir's son Shahnawaz allegedly killed his wife Sarah at home after a row over a family issue on September 23.

Shahnawaz confessed to committing the crime and said that he "thought" his spouse was having an affair with someone else. The couple was married for just three months.

Earlier, a trial court approved the arrest warrants of Ayaz Amir and his former wife Sameena Shah, as the two were nominated as suspects by Sarah's family. However, the court granted Sameena an interim pre-arrest and directed her to join the probe, while Ayaz Amir was discharged from the case on the basis of "no evidence" against him in the murder.

In the today's hearing, the police produced Shahnawaz before the court of civil judge Aamir Aziz upon the expiry of his physical remand, and requested a three-day extension for further interrogation.

"Police have to recover the passport of Sarah Inam," the investigation officer informed the court.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted the remand.

Ayaz Amir released in Sarah Inam murder case on ... 05:52 PM | 27 Sep, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A court in the federal capital on Tuesday discharged senior journalist Ayaz Amir from the murder case ...

More From This Category
CM Pervez Elahi inaugurates Punjab Ehsaas Rashan ...
12:47 PM | 3 Oct, 2022
LHC orders to return Maryam Nawaz’s passport
11:10 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
COAS General Bajwa likely to meet top official ...
10:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
Miftah Ismail terms slash in POL prices ...
09:08 AM | 3 Oct, 2022
COAS Bajwa discusses regional security with UN ...
11:49 PM | 2 Oct, 2022
PM Shehbaz likely to visit China next month
06:16 PM | 2 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Meera and Amna Ilyas share a snippet from upcoming project
07:37 PM | 2 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr